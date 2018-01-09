UGA running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel with coach Kirby Smart after Georgia's wrenching overtime loss to Alabama in Monday's national championship game.
5 ways (or not) to survive Georgia’s heartbreaking loss to Alabama

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

January 09, 2018 02:07 PM

Dearest Bulldogs fans: In the wake of Georgia’s crushing, wrenching, gut-rupturing, why, why, why, why, please, God, no! defeat in the wee minutes of Tuesday morning in the national championship football game, this handy guide to coping with coming in second will offer some solace. (P.S. It will not help one bit. But at least it promises not to bring up what happened. Ever.) — J.K.

5. Do not watch sports highlights shows. Go for a walk. Then go for another one. The sun is shining. Winter’s grip has loosened, at least for a day or three. Oh, and there are some good movies coming out.

4. Kick a brick wall, hard. (Couldn’t help ourselves.)

3. Take up arts and crafts. Maybe make some Nick Saban voodoo dolls.

2. Lose yourself in a hearty, multi-layered bean dip. We’re not suggesting eating the pain away. But, hey, if it helps.

1. Throw your rooting heart and soul behind the Atlanta Falcons. The birds are back in the playoffs, two wins shy of returning to the Super Bowl. What could go wrong if they make it there, right?

