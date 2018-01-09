Tattoo could help identify mystery man killed on Pio Nono Avenue

More than 24 hours after a man was hit and killed on Macon's Pio Nono Avenue authorities still do not know who he is.
At about 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of of Pio Nono, the white man was hit by a 1998 Lexus driven by a Milledgeville man who said he did not see him crossing in the dark.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the man's fingerprints did not match those in the database and he is asking the public's help in identifying the victim, who is believed to be in his 50s.
The bald man has a tattoo of a rose on his left chest and has a goatee.
He weighs about 160 pounds, Jones said.
The man, who might be homeless, has been known to frequent the Krispy Kreme and Krystal near Hightower Road close to where he was killed and the Subway on Eisenhower Parkway across from the back entrance of the old Westgate Mall.
Anyone with information about the man or his possible identity is urged to call Coroner Jones at 478-256-6716.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
