Keep your 'roll tiding and barking' to a minimum tonight, urges local EMA

As the country prepares to watch the big game tonight, a local agency has a small request: Be safe and stay out out of trouble.
In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency urged residents to save their shenanigans for another night so everyone can enjoy watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game. The post had almost 500 shares, more than 600 likes and dozens of comments as of 4 p.m. Monday.
"There is a county full of folks who stand ready to respond to your emergencies. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, they're in fire stations, hospitals and on patrol ready to move at a moments notice," the post says. "But, of all nights for you all to need them, from 7 p.m. to midnight tonight ISN'T THE NIGHT. OK?? So, take your medicine, don't drink and drive, don't do drugs, wear your seatbelt, don't rob your neighbor or beat your spouse. OK?"
And keep the noise level down while you're at it, the agency pleaded.
Never miss a local story.
"Limit the amount of Roll Tiding and Barking at the opposing side (or everyone else for that matter) as to not need the services of the men and women who are hoping (and in many cases praying) that they too can watch this game uninterrupted. So, hunker down and whatever it is you Bammers do, and enjoy what is going to be a slug-fest just 55 miles north of here. When the dust settles there will be one winner and let's all be safe and get ready for six months of hard living without football until fall next year."
Comments