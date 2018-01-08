Georgia fans catch a glimpse of their favorite player during National Championship Media Day inside Philips Arena on Saturday morning.
Georgia fans catch a glimpse of their favorite player during National Championship Media Day inside Philips Arena on Saturday morning. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Georgia fans catch a glimpse of their favorite player during National Championship Media Day inside Philips Arena on Saturday morning. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Local

Keep your 'roll tiding and barking' to a minimum tonight, urges local EMA

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 08, 2018 04:24 PM

As the country prepares to watch the big game tonight, a local agency has a small request: Be safe and stay out out of trouble.

In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency urged residents to save their shenanigans for another night so everyone can enjoy watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game. The post had almost 500 shares, more than 600 likes and dozens of comments as of 4 p.m. Monday.

"There is a county full of folks who stand ready to respond to your emergencies. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, they're in fire stations, hospitals and on patrol ready to move at a moments notice," the post says. "But, of all nights for you all to need them, from 7 p.m. to midnight tonight ISN'T THE NIGHT. OK?? So, take your medicine, don't drink and drive, don't do drugs, wear your seatbelt, don't rob your neighbor or beat your spouse. OK?"

And keep the noise level down while you're at it, the agency pleaded.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Limit the amount of Roll Tiding and Barking at the opposing side (or everyone else for that matter) as to not need the services of the men and women who are hoping (and in many cases praying) that they too can watch this game uninterrupted. So, hunker down and whatever it is you Bammers do, and enjoy what is going to be a slug-fest just 55 miles north of here. When the dust settles there will be one winner and let's all be safe and get ready for six months of hard living without football until fall next year."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral

    Bibb Coroner Lonnie Miley said 19-year-old Joshua Jones was riding with his brother, 21-year-old Jaques Jones, in a truck, following their father’s car on the way to their aunt’s funeral when a car clipped a truck. The truck overturned and Joshua died at the scene on Ga. 247 near Feagin Road.

Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral

Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral 1:55

Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral
Coroner describes first pedestrian fatality of 2018 1:22

Coroner describes first pedestrian fatality of 2018
Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 1:36

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

View More Video