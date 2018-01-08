Keep your 'roll tiding and barking' to a minimum tonight, urges local EMA

Father witnesses son’s fatal crash on the way to a funeral

Bibb Coroner Lonnie Miley said 19-year-old Joshua Jones was riding with his brother, 21-year-old Jaques Jones, in a truck, following their father’s car on the way to their aunt’s funeral when a car clipped a truck. The truck overturned and Joshua died at the scene on Ga. 247 near Feagin Road.