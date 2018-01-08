American Pickers TV show looking for Georgians with unique antique collections

Your antique collection could land you a spot on the American Pickers television show.
A&E Television network producers of the documentary series that airs on the History Channel at 9 p.m. on Mondays will be scouring Georgia this winter to identify collectors with valuable and unique antiques.
Hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are "on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics," according to a Cineflix Media news release.
The show plans to film in Georgia over the next couple of months.
People with large, private collections of antiques are asked to contact the show's producers and submit their names, phone number, address, description of the collection and photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or the show's Facebook page: @Gotapick.
Those interested can also phone 855-OLD-RUST.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
