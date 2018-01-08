More Videos

  • Coroner describes first pedestrian fatality of 2018

    An identified white man became Macon's first pedestrian crash fatality of 2018. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones explains what happened on Pio Nono Avenue early on Monday, January 8, 2018.

An identified white man became Macon's first pedestrian crash fatality of 2018. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones explains what happened on Pio Nono Avenue early on Monday, January 8, 2018. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
An identified white man became Macon's first pedestrian crash fatality of 2018. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones explains what happened on Pio Nono Avenue early on Monday, January 8, 2018. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Local

Unidentified man killed in pedestrian crash on Pio Nono Avenue

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 08, 2018 07:42 AM

A man was killed early Monday on Pio Nono Avenue near Krispy Kreme at Hightower Road

At about 6:45 a.m., Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to a report of a person hit not far from the Krispy Kreme.

The victim was dead on the road when paramedics arrived.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the white male did not have identification on him but had multiple tatoos.

"He was wearing dark clothing," Jones said.

Authorities will try to identify him through fingerprints, he said.

The driver of a black 1998 Lexus that hit the man did stop at the scene.

He was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning, Jones said.

Deputies closed the southbound lanes near the old Westgate Mall as they investigate the crash.

The road reopened before 8:40 a.m..

Come back to macon.com for updates and read Tuesday's Telegraph.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

