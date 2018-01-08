Unidentified man killed in pedestrian crash on Pio Nono Avenue

More Videos 1:36 Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta Pause 1:10 Eason at Media Day 1:17 UGA fans go wild after Rose Bowl-winning TD 0:43 Perry native Amos knows most in his hometown aren't cheering for him 0:30 Accused killers Dubose, Rowe leave Tennessee 1:00 Man finds out he won 2 tickets to GA-AL football championship game 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Coroner describes first pedestrian fatality of 2018 An identified white man became Macon's first pedestrian crash fatality of 2018. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones explains what happened on Pio Nono Avenue early on Monday, January 8, 2018. An identified white man became Macon's first pedestrian crash fatality of 2018. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones explains what happened on Pio Nono Avenue early on Monday, January 8, 2018. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

An identified white man became Macon's first pedestrian crash fatality of 2018. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones explains what happened on Pio Nono Avenue early on Monday, January 8, 2018. Liz Fabian The Telegraph