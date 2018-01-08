Unidentified man killed in pedestrian crash on Pio Nono Avenue

A man was killed early Monday on Pio Nono Avenue near Krispy Kreme at Hightower Road
At about 6:45 a.m., Bibb County sheriff's deputies were called to a report of a person hit not far from the Krispy Kreme.
The victim was dead on the road when paramedics arrived.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the white male did not have identification on him but had multiple tatoos.
"He was wearing dark clothing," Jones said.
Authorities will try to identify him through fingerprints, he said.
The driver of a black 1998 Lexus that hit the man did stop at the scene.
He was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning, Jones said.
Deputies closed the southbound lanes near the old Westgate Mall as they investigate the crash.
The road reopened before 8:40 a.m..
