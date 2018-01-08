Roads icing up in NW Georgia with winter weather advisory for northern counties

Travelers are urged to use caution as icy road conditions are being reported early Monday in northwest Georgia.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that covers three regions at different times.
Light freezing rain could accumulate up to a tenth of an inch from north-central Georgia northward before 1 p.m.
Forecasters posted the advisory from 1 a.m. until 11 a.m. from Polk to Dade counties and expanded the territory to include Carrolton, Atlanta and Canton northward from 5 a.m. until noon and cover Gainesville to Blairsville from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The freezing rain will glaze roads and cause treacherous driving conditions.
Before 6:30 a.m. Monday, Dade County EMA was already reporting ice on Ga. 301.
Temperatures will be rising through the day and precipitation will become all rain by early afternoon.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
