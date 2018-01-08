National Weather Service breaking@macon.com
Roads icing up in NW Georgia with winter weather advisory for northern counties

By Liz Fabian

January 08, 2018 06:48 AM

Travelers are urged to use caution as icy road conditions are being reported early Monday in northwest Georgia.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that covers three regions at different times.

Light freezing rain could accumulate up to a tenth of an inch from north-central Georgia northward before 1 p.m.

Forecasters posted the advisory from 1 a.m. until 11 a.m. from Polk to Dade counties and expanded the territory to include Carrolton, Atlanta and Canton northward from 5 a.m. until noon and cover Gainesville to Blairsville from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The freezing rain will glaze roads and cause treacherous driving conditions.

Before 6:30 a.m. Monday, Dade County EMA was already reporting ice on Ga. 301.

Temperatures will be rising through the day and precipitation will become all rain by early afternoon.

