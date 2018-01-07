Ed Rodriguez meets chamber members after he became the new director in 2007. He was serving as director of Coastal Alabama Business Chamber when he died Sunday after slipping into a diabetic coma.
Ed Rodriguez meets chamber members after he became the new director in 2007. He was serving as director of Coastal Alabama Business Chamber when he died Sunday after slipping into a diabetic coma. File photoi

Former Warner Robins chamber leader dies

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

January 07, 2018 06:45 PM

Ed Rodriguez, former director of the Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce, died Sunday in Alabama.

He was serving as president and CEO of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber of Commerce, a position he held for the past six years, after leading the Robins chamber since 2007.

According to a Facebook post by the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, citing a message from the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber of Commerce, Rodriguez slipped into a diabetic coma on Thursday.

"His family, friends and Gulf Shores Chamber family were with him Sunday when he passed," the message stated.

Coastal Alabama Business Chamber of Commerce members posted tributes to him on Facebook. Patrick Bussey said he was on the search committee that hired Rodriguez.

"Ed’s passion for chambers of commerce and their communities was unmatched quite possibly by anyone," Bussey said.

"There is no doubt he did what he was put on this earth to do and our area is better for it."



