Man dies in Monroe house fire

A man was found dead inside a home that burned in Monroe County early Sunday morning.
Alexander M. Carmean, 63, died in the blaze at 163 Kent Drive, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office release. He is believed to be the homeowner.
A call came in to 911 at about 12:22 a.m. that the home was on fire. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The firefighters found the body while in the process of extinguishing the fire, the release stated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Department. The body has been sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta.
