Local

January 7, 2018 9:44 AM

Man dies in Monroe house fire

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

A man was found dead inside a home that burned in Monroe County early Sunday morning.

Alexander M. Carmean, 63, died in the blaze at 163 Kent Drive, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office release. He is believed to be the homeowner.

A call came in to 911 at about 12:22 a.m. that the home was on fire. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The firefighters found the body while in the process of extinguishing the fire, the release stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Department. The body has been sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Eason at Media Day 1:10

Eason at Media Day

Pause
'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 1:33

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Perry native Amos knows most in his hometown aren't cheering for him 0:43

Perry native Amos knows most in his hometown aren't cheering for him

UGA fans go wild after Rose Bowl-winning TD 1:17

UGA fans go wild after Rose Bowl-winning TD

  • Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

    Photo slide show of Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the College Football Playoff championship.

Photographs from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

View more video

Local