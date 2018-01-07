Shot fired in convenience store robbery

A gunman robbing a convenience store early Sunday fired a shot into the ceiling.
The incident happened about 1 a.m. at Circle K at 3903 Arkwright Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release. Two men entered the store and pointed a pistol at an employee.
"One suspect fired one shot into the ceiling, when he became frustrated with the employee not giving them the cash fast enough," the release stated.
The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register as well as tobacco products. They fled on foot and were last seen heading in the direction of Interstate 75. They were wearing masks and black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
