Local

Man, 30, reportedly dies from overdose in Macon parking lot

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

January 06, 2018 06:07 PM

A 30-year-old man died Saturday in a north Macon parking lot from a drug overdose, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The man was transported to a hospital Saturday afternoon where he later passed away, Sgt. Linda Howard said.

The victim appeared to have taken the drugs in a car in the parking lot shared by Sky Zone Trampoline Park and Planet Fitness on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.

His name had not been released by early Saturday evening.

Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623

