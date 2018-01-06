Man, 30, reportedly dies from overdose in Macon parking lot

A 30-year-old man died Saturday in a north Macon parking lot from a drug overdose, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The man was transported to a hospital Saturday afternoon where he later passed away, Sgt. Linda Howard said.
The victim appeared to have taken the drugs in a car in the parking lot shared by Sky Zone Trampoline Park and Planet Fitness on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.
His name had not been released by early Saturday evening.
Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623
