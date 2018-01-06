Local

Truck driver listed in critical condition after I-16 wreck

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

January 06, 2018 03:33 PM

A truck driver was listed in critical condition Saturday following a wreck on Interstate 16 on Friday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said Dominic Makuei, 37, was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, after being rescued from his overturned truck following the single vehicle accident that occurred about 10:30 p.m.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, resident appeared to have lost control of the truck before it struck a guardrail.

Makuei's truck was carrying chemicals but there were no reports of any substances spilling, the news release said.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the wreck, is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623





Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

    Philips arena hosted Georgia players, coaches and fans during Media Day for the 2018 National Championship. Georgia plays Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NCAA Football Championship.

Highlights from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta

Highlights from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta 0:55

Highlights from Georgia's Media Day in Atlanta
Red-shouldered hawk can't seem to get the best of this concrete frog and leaves hungry 1:18

Red-shouldered hawk can't seem to get the best of this concrete frog and leaves hungry
Man finds out he won 2 tickets to GA-AL football championship game 1:00

Man finds out he won 2 tickets to GA-AL football championship game

View More Video