Truck driver listed in critical condition after I-16 wreck

A truck driver was listed in critical condition Saturday following a wreck on Interstate 16 on Friday night.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said Dominic Makuei, 37, was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, after being rescued from his overturned truck following the single vehicle accident that occurred about 10:30 p.m.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, resident appeared to have lost control of the truck before it struck a guardrail.
Makuei's truck was carrying chemicals but there were no reports of any substances spilling, the news release said.
The accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the wreck, is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623
