Is Atlanta ready for Trump's visit? Watch livestream of title-game news conference

Atlanta police are set to stream live on Twitter at 1 p.m. Thursday the city's news conference on its preparations for the national college football championship game.
The showdown Monday night between Georgia and Alabama is expected to draw 100,000 visitors - including President Donald Trump - for the game and related events over the weekend.
An announcement of the news conference posted on the Atlanta Police Department website doesn't mention Trump. But Atlanta police have been working with the Secret Service on plans to beef up security at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, department spokesman Carlos Campos told The Telegraph on Wednesday.
The news conference at the Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters will be broadcast live via Periscope on the police department's Twitter account at @Atlanta_Police, the announcement said.
City, local, state and federal officials are expected to discuss public safety and emergency preparedness plans, the announcement said.
Those expected to attend the news conference include Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Bottoms, Police Chief Erika Shields, Fire Rescue Chief Joel Baker, David LeValley, special agent in charge of the FBI Atlanta Division, and Bill Hancock, College Football Playoff executive director.
Representatives from the GBI, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, MARTA, Georgia World Congress Center Authority and others also are expected to attend.
Kickoff for the title game is at 8 p.m.
First Lady Melania Trump also is expected to attend the game, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.
