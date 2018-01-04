More Videos

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 1:33

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

Pause
Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth 2:01

Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:52

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too 1:23

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 2:21

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire 1:20

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

  • Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

    Georgia’s fans lit up the Rose Bowl when the game ventured into the fourth quarter.

Georgia’s fans lit up the Rose Bowl when the game ventured into the fourth quarter. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia’s fans lit up the Rose Bowl when the game ventured into the fourth quarter. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Local

Is Atlanta ready for Trump's visit? Watch livestream of title-game news conference

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 04, 2018 11:10 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 14 MINUTES AGO

Atlanta police are set to stream live on Twitter at 1 p.m. Thursday the city's news conference on its preparations for the national college football championship game.

The showdown Monday night between Georgia and Alabama is expected to draw 100,000 visitors - including President Donald Trump - for the game and related events over the weekend.

An announcement of the news conference posted on the Atlanta Police Department website doesn't mention Trump. But Atlanta police have been working with the Secret Service on plans to beef up security at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, department spokesman Carlos Campos told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

The news conference at the Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters will be broadcast live via Periscope on the police department's Twitter account at @Atlanta_Police, the announcement said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

City, local, state and federal officials are expected to discuss public safety and emergency preparedness plans, the announcement said.

Those expected to attend the news conference include Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Bottoms, Police Chief Erika Shields, Fire Rescue Chief Joel Baker, David LeValley, special agent in charge of the FBI Atlanta Division, and Bill Hancock, College Football Playoff executive director.

Representatives from the GBI, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, MARTA, Georgia World Congress Center Authority and others also are expected to attend.

Kickoff for the title game is at 8 p.m.

First Lady Melania Trump also is expected to attend the game, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 1:33

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

Pause
Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth 2:01

Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:52

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too 1:23

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 2:21

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire 1:20

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

  • Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

    A Warner Robins man who fled from a Georgia State Patrol Trooper crashed his green Oldsmobile into a black pickup truck at Vineville and Brookdale avenues in Macon, GA, on Jan. 4, 2017.

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

View More Video