More Videos

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 1:33

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

Pause
Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth 2:01

Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:52

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council 1:06

Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb 1:32

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb

Tom Petty once hoped to be signed with Capricorn Records. The label passed 2:05

Tom Petty once hoped to be signed with Capricorn Records. The label passed

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:14

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

  • Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

    Georgia’s fans lit up the Rose Bowl when the game ventured into the fourth quarter.

Georgia’s fans lit up the Rose Bowl when the game ventured into the fourth quarter. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia’s fans lit up the Rose Bowl when the game ventured into the fourth quarter. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Local

You can win a pair of tickets to see Georgia play Alabama in the national championship game

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 03, 2018 04:17 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

If you can't afford to pay big money for tickets to the UGA-Alabama championship football game, there's another possibility.

United Way of Central Georgia is giving away a pair of tickets to Monday's game to the winner of a raffle ticket drawing.

Each raffle ticket costs $35, and only 4,000 are being sold, the nonprofit said in a release Wednesday.

The game tickets will be given away on the United Way of Central Georgia's Facebook page no later than noon Sunday. Ticketholders will be notified of the Facebook Live giveaway by email.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another raffle ticket drawing for a new car from Jeff Smith Automotive — the winner's choice of five cars — will take place Jan. 5 at 5:55 p.m. in Byron. The deadline to buy tickets for that raffle is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

To get tickets, go to UnitedWayCG.org and click the banner at the top.

United Way uses money it collects to help needy people across Middle Georgia, including students in need of tutoring, battered people looking for shelter and folks in need of emergency services.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to attend the game, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 1:33

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

Pause
Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth 2:01

Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:52

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council 1:06

Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb 1:32

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb

Tom Petty once hoped to be signed with Capricorn Records. The label passed 2:05

Tom Petty once hoped to be signed with Capricorn Records. The label passed

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:14

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

  • Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

    A Warner Robins man who fled from a Georgia State Patrol Trooper crashed his green Oldsmobile into a black pickup truck at Vineville and Brookdale avenues in Macon, GA, on Jan. 4, 2017.

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

View More Video