You can win a pair of tickets to see Georgia play Alabama in the national championship game

If you can't afford to pay big money for tickets to the UGA-Alabama championship football game, there's another possibility.
United Way of Central Georgia is giving away a pair of tickets to Monday's game to the winner of a raffle ticket drawing.
Each raffle ticket costs $35, and only 4,000 are being sold, the nonprofit said in a release Wednesday.
The game tickets will be given away on the United Way of Central Georgia's Facebook page no later than noon Sunday. Ticketholders will be notified of the Facebook Live giveaway by email.
Another raffle ticket drawing for a new car from Jeff Smith Automotive — the winner's choice of five cars — will take place Jan. 5 at 5:55 p.m. in Byron. The deadline to buy tickets for that raffle is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
To get tickets, go to UnitedWayCG.org and click the banner at the top.
United Way uses money it collects to help needy people across Middle Georgia, including students in need of tutoring, battered people looking for shelter and folks in need of emergency services.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to attend the game, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.
Laura Corley 744-4334; @Lauraecor
