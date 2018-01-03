Snowfall in South Georgia making driving tricky; some agencies say stay off the roads

Snowfall in South Georgia is creating some hazardous driving conditions.

The state Department of Public Safety is reporting slippery roads - posting photos taken by state troopers on its Facebook page.

The Valdosta Police Department is asking motorists to refrain from driving unless travel is absolutely necessary, WFXL Fox 31 reports.





The Toombs County Sheriff's Office is also asking motorists to stay off the roads via Facebook.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

WSB-TV's Karen Minton posted on Facebook that snow is increasing and visibility decreasing along Interstate 1-16. Her post included a photo taken at Exit 116 taken by WSB-TV's Brian Monahan while traveling to Savannah.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency tweeted a list of multiple road closures.

"South Georgia doesn't see snow often," the state Department of Public Safety tweeted. "Please Slow Down & Buckle Up if you must be on the roads."

South Georgia doesn't see snow often. Please Slow Down & Buckle Up if you must be on the roads. #gsp pic.twitter.com/zVt6pLvidq — Georgia DPS (@ga_dps) January 3, 2018

Read More undefined

Post 31 Valdosta sent us some pictures of the snow falling in South Georgia. Stay safe. If you must drive, reduce your speed and buckle up. #gsp pic.twitter.com/gNzY59HMkp — Georgia DPS (@ga_dps) January 3, 2018