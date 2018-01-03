More Videos

Local

Snowfall in South Georgia making driving tricky; some agencies say stay off the roads

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 03, 2018 12:12 PM

Snowfall in South Georgia is creating some hazardous driving conditions.

The state Department of Public Safety is reporting slippery roads - posting photos taken by state troopers on its Facebook page.

The Valdosta Police Department is asking motorists to refrain from driving unless travel is absolutely necessary, WFXL Fox 31 reports.

The Toombs County Sheriff's Office is also asking motorists to stay off the roads via Facebook.

WSB-TV's Karen Minton posted on Facebook that snow is increasing and visibility decreasing along Interstate 1-16. Her post included a photo taken at Exit 116 taken by WSB-TV's Brian Monahan while traveling to Savannah.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency tweeted a list of multiple road closures.

"South Georgia doesn't see snow often," the state Department of Public Safety tweeted. "Please Slow Down & Buckle Up if you must be on the roads."

