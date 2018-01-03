The Georgia Department of Public Safety urges people to stay off the roads, if possible, as southeast Georgia gets a dusting of snow Wednesday. Those who must travel should drive slowly and buckle seat belts.
Middle Georgia government winter weather closings

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 03, 2018 10:37 AM

As southeast Georgia is hit with a rare snow storm and freezing conditions, some Middle Georgia government offices and businesses are closing Wednesday.

The following offices are closed:

Georgia Division of Family and Children Services in the following counties: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Montgomery, Lowndes, Pierce, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Ware, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilcox

