Middle Georgia government winter weather closings

As southeast Georgia is hit with a rare snow storm and freezing conditions, some Middle Georgia government offices and businesses are closing Wednesday.
The following offices are closed:
Georgia Division of Family and Children Services in the following counties: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Montgomery, Lowndes, Pierce, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Ware, Wayne, Wheeler, Wilcox
