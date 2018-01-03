Middle Georgia family's Christmas lights voted best in state

If you didn't drive through the Pate Road Christmas lights, you missed the best in the state.
Georgia Power announced Tuesday that Haleigh Watson's display in Juliette won the utility's "Light up the Holidays Contest."
The Watson family's home about a mile west of Ga. 87 became a mini Callaway Gardens with a half-mile lane of lights that drew more than 300 cars per night in southern Monroe County.
Synchronized music punctuated the blinking bulbs designed by the 25-year-old Watson.
Never miss a local story.
The regional attraction received about 4,000 likes/votes on Facebook to take the top prize in the utility company's second annual competition.
Watsosn won a VIP package for four to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
The prize included tickets to the game, FanFest passes, pre-game field passes and four swag bags full of Falcons gear.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
Comments