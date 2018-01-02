More Videos

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

  Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

    Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm spoke to reporters about his team’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm spoke to reporters about his team’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm spoke to reporters about his team’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Local

The Bulldogs claimed the win. Now, you can get the commemorative gear.

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

January 02, 2018 04:02 PM

As Georgia fans continue to celebrate the Rose Bowl victory, local stores are rolling out the merchandise to commemorate it.

Racks of national championship and Rose Bowl champions shirts were set up near the front of Academy Sports + Outdoors in Macon on Tuesday. Store Manager Christian Brown said the shirts were printed in advance in case the Bulldogs won, and he received a shipment of about 150 a week ago. T-shirt styles included one that says "Just Won More" and another that says "Bulldogs: Winner Takes All."

"First thing (Tuesday) morning, we put them out for the customers," he said. "Customers were looking for them days ago, but we couldn't put them out just yet. ... We have more than enough."

Wearing a Georgia jersey, Macon resident Mark Acree looked through the shirts Tuesday afternoon, trying to decide on his favorite. He said the "game about gave me a heart attack" and he was still "on cloud nine."

More shirts were scheduled to be delivered to Academy on Wednesday, and hats were set to arrive later Tuesday, Brown said. The store's Rose Bowl match-up shirts and hats sold out prior to Monday's game. Academy keeps its Bulldogs section stocked up all year round. Academy will get shirts and hats if Georgia claims the championship title next week.

"This area is huge when it comes to Georgia (Bulldogs)," Brown said. "Georgia, football is their first sport."

Dick's Sporting Goods in Macon is selling "Going to the Ship" and "Just Won More" shirts in women's, men's and kids sizes, a store associate said. A Facebook post from B. Turner's, located at the Macon Mall, announced that the store would have Rose Bowl champions shirts later this week.

Hallmark at Macon's the Shoppes at River Crossing was expecting a shipment of national championship game and Rose Bowl champions products Wednesday or Thursday, manager Misty Bennett said.

Georgia Bulldogs merchandise "doesn't hang around long," she said. The store sold most of its koozies, car tags, wall signs and other Bulldogs-themed items before Christmas.

