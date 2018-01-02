Want tickets to the Georgia-Alabama national title game? Expect sticker shock prices

Fans can expect sticker shock for tickets to the College Football Playoff National Game on Monday between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Prices soared immediately after the thriller Rose Bowl game when No. 3 ranked Georgia came back to defeat No. 2-ranked Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in double overtime Monday night.
Prices continue to remain high Tuesday.
The lowest priced tickets were hovering around $2,000 each on several secondary ticket marketing sites by noon Tuesday. The cheapest tickets on fan-to-fan exchange on Ticketmaster were $2,000-plus.
Tickets are expected to remain high because of the closeness of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to the two teams. Athens is only about 70 miles from Atlanta. Additionally, No. 4 ranked Bama also has strong fan base.
Additionally, one site listed some tickets as a high as $94,000.
VividSeats reported in a 12:35 p.m. Tuesday email to The Telegraph that since Georgia won the Rose Bowl, ticket prices - the average sold ticket for the national title game - has jumped 37% to $3,037.
