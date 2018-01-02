More Videos

Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year 1:03

Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year

Pause
Shiny buckles, national qualifying up for grabs at roping event in Perry 0:58

Shiny buckles, national qualifying up for grabs at roping event in Perry

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:52

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements 2:05

Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

  • Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

    Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm spoke to reporters about his team’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm spoke to reporters about his team’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm spoke to reporters about his team’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Local

Want tickets to the Georgia-Alabama national title game? Expect sticker shock prices

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 02, 2018 12:06 PM

Fans can expect sticker shock for tickets to the College Football Playoff National Game on Monday between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Prices soared immediately after the thriller Rose Bowl game when No. 3 ranked Georgia came back to defeat No. 2-ranked Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in double overtime Monday night.

Prices continue to remain high Tuesday.

The lowest priced tickets were hovering around $2,000 each on several secondary ticket marketing sites by noon Tuesday. The cheapest tickets on fan-to-fan exchange on Ticketmaster were $2,000-plus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tickets are expected to remain high because of the closeness of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to the two teams. Athens is only about 70 miles from Atlanta. Additionally, No. 4 ranked Bama also has strong fan base.

Additionally, one site listed some tickets as a high as $94,000.

VividSeats reported in a 12:35 p.m. Tuesday email to The Telegraph that since Georgia won the Rose Bowl, ticket prices - the average sold ticket for the national title game - has jumped 37% to $3,037.









  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year 1:03

Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year

Pause
Shiny buckles, national qualifying up for grabs at roping event in Perry 0:58

Shiny buckles, national qualifying up for grabs at roping event in Perry

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:52

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 4:00

'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements 2:05

Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

  • Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year

    A Forsyth, Ga., woman gave birth to the first baby of the year in Bibb or Houston counties.

Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year

View More Video