Want tickets to the Georgia-Alabama national title game? Expect sticker shock prices

1:03 Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year Pause

0:58 Shiny buckles, national qualifying up for grabs at roping event in Perry

1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

2:05 Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements