Telfair fatality victim identified

The Georgia State Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Telfair County on New Year's Eve.
Jorge Madina, 32, of McRae-Helena, died in the accident that happened at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a Georgia State Patrol release. He was driving east on Walter Barrett Road in a 2000 Ford Windstar and lost control on a curve.
The vehicle began to spin, then overturned and the top of the vehicle struck a tree. The impact crushed the roof down onto the driver, the release stated.
