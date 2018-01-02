Local

Telfair fatality victim identified

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

January 02, 2018 11:17 AM

The Georgia State Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Telfair County on New Year's Eve.

Jorge Madina, 32, of McRae-Helena, died in the accident that happened at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a Georgia State Patrol release. He was driving east on Walter Barrett Road in a 2000 Ford Windstar and lost control on a curve.

The vehicle began to spin, then overturned and the top of the vehicle struck a tree. The impact crushed the roof down onto the driver, the release stated.



Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year

    A Forsyth, Ga., woman gave birth to the first baby of the year in Bibb or Houston counties.

Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year

Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year 1:03

Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year

Shiny buckles, national qualifying up for grabs at roping event in Perry 0:58

Shiny buckles, national qualifying up for grabs at roping event in Perry
'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet' 0:58

'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet'

View More Video