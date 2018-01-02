UGA Redcoat band honors Allman Brothers at Rose Bowl, gets spoofed by ex-SNL stars

Allman Brothers fans heard some familiar tunes during Monday's Rose Bowl game.
The powerful horns of the University of Georgia Redcoat Marching Band paid tribute to the Southern rockers during the half-time show Monday in Pasadena, California.
Macon's Rock Candy Tours wasted little time in posting video from the show on its Facebook page.
"Whipping Post > Midnight Rider > Black Hearted Woman. Go DAWGS!" the post stated.
Georgia's Redcoats first presented the medley Nov. 4th during the Bulldogs' game with the South Carolina Gamecocks in Athens.
Last fall, the university recognized the late Gregg Allman for his musical legacy, contributions to the Hugh Hodgson School of Music and creation of the Gregg Allman Scholarship Fund.
The most recent scholarship winners, who are seeking a career in the music industry, were recognized during that game.
Allman died May 27 at age 69.
The Redcoats also caught the attention of former Saturday Night Live stars Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon during their live streaming coverage of the Rose Parade on Amazon Prime Video.
Ferrell and Shannon portrayed fictional parade hosts Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, who supposedly had been covering the New Year's Day event for 25 years on local television.
Shannon gushed that the UGA float was the "best float of the day" before Ferrell's character revealed their researcher "Danny" was a University of Georgia graduate.
She continued to read "Danny's" notes stating "this float is so much cooler than the float from the University of Oklahoma it could probably beat out the Oklahoma float in a fight."
In "Danny's" commentary, Hosenbeck said the Redcoats "sold more records than the Beatles" and were "hands down the greatest marching band of its kind in the world."
As he was saying the band could beat the actual Sooners' team in the Rose Bowl, Ferrell's character had enough.
"This is nonsense," he said. "Nonsense written by our researcher who happened to go to the University of Georgia."
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Sooners 54-48 in a thriller of a game that ended in double overtime as Georgia scored the winning touchdown.
