More Videos

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Pause
Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 1:33

Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council 1:06

Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:52

Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:14

One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb 1:32

Irma debris collections rolling along in Macon-Bibb

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

  • Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth

    The Perry-Houston County Airport has seen many improvements in recent years that have led to an increase in traffic and record fuel sales, said Airport Manager Jim Marquardt.

Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth

The Perry-Houston County Airport has seen many improvements in recent years that have led to an increase in traffic and record fuel sales, said Airport Manager Jim Marquardt.
Woody Marshall and Wayne Crenshaw The Telegraph
Churches join to help people in need on Christmas

Local

Churches join to help people in need on Christmas

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church in Warner Robins, Ga., combined forces with help from other churches of varying denominations to help those in need on Christmas Day with a meal and gifts.

Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Top 5 weirdest capers of 2017

This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a recap of the weirdest capers of 2017. A stolen suitcase full of cash and a Waffle House wild woman included.