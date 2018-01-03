Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth

The Georgia National Fairgrounds hosted the South Georgia Classic over the weekend in the Sutherland Arena. The USTRC team roping event had nearly 1600 teams registered for the three day event which was a nationals qualifier.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church in Warner Robins, Ga., combined forces with help from other churches of varying denominations to help those in need on Christmas Day with a meal and gifts.
Annual Christmas light display along Ball Street in Perry had cars stopping from both directions December 23. The display features thousands of lights, several inflatables and a mail box to drop off a letter for Santa.
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church held a birthday party for Jesus prior to a family worship service Sunday morning. Each year the Church has an event for children to help them to remember why they are celebrating Christmas.
Employees of Interstate Auto Sales stopped Sandra Torres before her 3 mile walk home after work Thursday night and handed her keys to a minivan. Torres has been walking to and from work as a waitress and cashier at El Carnaval since mid-November.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a recap of the weirdest capers of 2017. A stolen suitcase full of cash and a Waffle House wild woman included.