Forsyth couple has first baby of the year

Unlike a lot of expectant mothers these days, Tabitha Floyd wanted the gender of her child to be a surprise when she gave birth.
She didn't know she was having a boy until he came into the world at 5:19 a.m. on Monday at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, but that wasn't the only surprise. Her son turned out to be the first baby of the year in Bibb or Houston counties.
She, her husband, Kevin, and their two other children Ethan and Gracie celebrated the new addition to the family by speaking with a pack of local media in her hospital room Monday morning. The couple hadn't decided a name yet.
"I'm a tax attorney and a CPA, so I really wanted him to be born before midnight so we can get the extra tax benefit," she said. "So this is God's sense of humor actually that he was born five hours after midnight."
Having the first baby of the year, however, comes with its own benefits. They had a stack of gifts from the hospital that goes to the first baby. As she cradled him in her arms, he was also looking extra adorable in a blue, New Year's themed hat that one of the nurses had made for the first baby of the year.
They are from Forsyth and got to the hospital at about 8 p.m. Sunday, about two hours after Tabitha's water broke. The baby came about a week early.
It was not an easy pregnancy. She was sick a lot and the pregnancy actually started out as twins. She lost one at 10 weeks.
"That made the first three months very emotional," she said. "I didn't tell many people about the pregnancy at first."
Kevin is associate dean at Middle Georgia State University while Tabitha teaches there.
"We are just very blessed to have a healthy baby," Kevin said. "It's been a really good experience. The nurses and all the doctors and staff here have been really helpful and really supportive through this process. We are just happy that he's finally here."
Comments