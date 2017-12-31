Local

Bones found in suitcase along I-75 confirmed human

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

December 31, 2017 11:30 AM

The GBI has confirmed that bones found in a suitcase along Interstate 75 are human remains.

The bones were found Thursday by a man searching for a tire he had lost earlier on a section of the interstate in Butts County, near the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles confirmed in an email that the bones have been determined to be human. A forensic anthropologist will conduct further tests to confirm other identifying characteristics, she said, including whether the bones are that of a male or female. That process will take a few weeks, she said.

Butts County Coroner Ralph Wilson said he believed the bones had been there for at least a month.

