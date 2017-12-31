Local

You can shoot fireworks to celebrate the New Year, but not firearms

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

December 31, 2017 12:02 PM

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is urging people not to celebrate the New Year by shooting guns into the air.

"When you fire something up into the air, it must come down," a release stated. "Stray bullets can damage personal property and it can cause personal injury or even death."

The release also stated the fireworks are allowed between 10 a.m. and midnight on New Year's Eve, and midnight to 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. No one under 18 should be discharging fireworks.

Deputies on patrol will be paying special attention that fireworks and firearms are not being used recklessly, the release stated.

Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.



