James Pritchett
James Pritchett
James Pritchett

Local

Teen wanted for Tifton murder arrested

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

December 31, 2017 08:13 AM

A teen wanted for murder in the death of another teen in Tifton has been caught.

James Robert Pritchett, 17, was arrested in Berrien County on Friday, the Tifton Gazette reported. He is charged with murder in the death of Jamiles Taylor, 15, on Dec. 23. Taylor was shot multiple times. Authorities said there may have been an argument but they aren't sure about the motive, the Gazette reported.

Authorities identified Pritchett as a suspect shortly after the slaying. His girlfriend was also located and is safe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet'

    Seth Clark shares his story of buying a home in the Vineville neighborhood, where real estate agents emphasized crime and problems with the public schools in the area.

'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet'

'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet' 0:58

'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet'
Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire 1:20

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire
Why I love being a substitute: More teaching, less paperwork 1:18

Why I love being a substitute: More teaching, less paperwork

View More Video