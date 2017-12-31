Teen wanted for Tifton murder arrested

A teen wanted for murder in the death of another teen in Tifton has been caught.
James Robert Pritchett, 17, was arrested in Berrien County on Friday, the Tifton Gazette reported. He is charged with murder in the death of Jamiles Taylor, 15, on Dec. 23. Taylor was shot multiple times. Authorities said there may have been an argument but they aren't sure about the motive, the Gazette reported.
Authorities identified Pritchett as a suspect shortly after the slaying. His girlfriend was also located and is safe.
