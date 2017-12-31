Local

Gunman robs Macon gas station

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

December 31, 2017 07:44 AM

A gunman robbed the Murphy USA gas station on Harrison Road on Saturday.

A man brandishing a silver handgun walked into the store at 6040 Harrison Road at about 9 p.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.

The suspect demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount. He was in a silver vehicle. He was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, a skinny build, with a dark complexion and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

