Keep your pets indoors to keep from freezing, Bibb County Sheriff's Office urges

With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing for the next several days, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is urging owners to keep pets indoors.
The sheriff's office also has posted on Facebook how to get help in an emergency if you cannot keep your pet safe from the cold.
The National Weather Service is projecting temperatures in the 20s over the next few days.
In addition to keeping your human loved ones safe and warm, the sheriff's office wants to make sure animal companions are safe, too.
"For the next eight nights the mercury is forecast to drop below freezing and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reminding you, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside," the post said. "If left outdoors, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured or killed.
"If you are unable to keep your pet warm in the freezing temperatures and it’s an emergency please contact Deputy Brandi McClure at BMcClure@maconbibb.us or Cson Johnson at csjohnson@maconbibb.us."
For more about cold weather pet safety, check out tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association, The Humane Society of the United States and tips from Macon-Bibb County.
