The Humane Society of the United States Facebook screengrab
The Humane Society of the United States Facebook screengrab

Local

Keep your pets indoors to keep from freezing, Bibb County Sheriff's Office urges

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

December 30, 2017 05:27 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing for the next several days, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is urging owners to keep pets indoors.

The sheriff's office also has posted on Facebook how to get help in an emergency if you cannot keep your pet safe from the cold.

The National Weather Service is projecting temperatures in the 20s over the next few days.

In addition to keeping your human loved ones safe and warm, the sheriff's office wants to make sure animal companions are safe, too.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"For the next eight nights the mercury is forecast to drop below freezing and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reminding you, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside," the post said. "If left outdoors, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured or killed.

"If you are unable to keep your pet warm in the freezing temperatures and it’s an emergency please contact Deputy Brandi McClure at BMcClure@maconbibb.us or Cson Johnson at csjohnson@maconbibb.us."

For more about cold weather pet safety, check out tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association, The Humane Society of the United States and tips from Macon-Bibb County.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet'

    Seth Clark shares his story of buying a home in the Vineville neighborhood, where real estate agents emphasized crime and problems with the public schools in the area.

'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet'

'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet' 0:58

'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet'
Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire 1:20

Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire
Why I love being a substitute: More teaching, less paperwork 1:18

Why I love being a substitute: More teaching, less paperwork

View More Video