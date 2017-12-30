Graduating Georgia trooper wanted to 'make it our day' ... So he got down on one knee

After more than 30 weeks of intense training, graduating from the Georgia State Patorl's 101st Trooper School on Friday was already a big day for 27-year-old Jarrad Gately.
But Gately also wanted to make that day special for his longtime girlfriend, Allison Pepper, 27, a fellow at the CDC in Atlanta. He asked Pepper to meet him in front of the Governor's Safety Award memorial immediately after graduation.
"I wanted to take a moment to make it our day," Gately said.
So, he got down on one knee and proposed.
She said, "Yes."
Their families were gathered nearby.
"It was perfect," Gately said.
Gately's aunt, uncle and grandmother flew in from Pennsylvania where he's originally from, and his parents came in from Knoxville, Tennessee, where he formerly lived. Pepper's parents, British natives who recently became U.S. citizens, came in from the Washington, D.C., area where they live.
Gately and Pepper had talked previously about getting married, which is how he knew her ring size.
"She says she had an idea," Gately said. "It was actually funny. She prides herself on knowing everything and she hates secrets."
He laughed.
"So, I think I surprised her. But she's not going to admit it."
Gately moved to Georgia from Knoxville, Tennessee, where he recently graduated with bachelor's degree in sociology and criminology and was working as a security guard. He wanted to be closer to Pepper and the move gave him the opportunity to pursue a career in law enforcement after graduation. He previously served as a military police officer for the U.S. Army.
"Georgia State Patrol just had ... They're the best organization, the best training, the best equipment," Gately said. "It was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up."
Gately was among 40 new troopers who graduated with the GSP's 101st Trooper School at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. He was the pennant bearer for the graduation ceremony.
Gately is assigned to Post 48 in Atlanta where he works traffic enforcement.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety posted a photo of Gately popping the question on its Facebook page.
"Everybody turned and clapped," said Lanie Weathers, the agency's social media manager, who snapped the photo.
