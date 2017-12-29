More Videos

    Freedom Fireworks manager Nicholas Arnett shows off the latest and greatest fireworks in June 2017 at his Warner Robins store. He said there's a community of people who love the displays.

Local

Planning on ringing in the New Year with a bang? Here are some fireworks safety tips

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

December 29, 2017 04:02 PM

For many, New Year's Eve celebrations just aren't complete without setting off some fireworks.

But if used improperly, fireworks can cause eye injuries, burns and fires.

About 8,000 people nationwide are treated in hospital emergency rooms each year for fireworks-related injuries, according to the state Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Additionally, 158 fireworks-related incidents were reported across the state last year — including grass, brush, woodland, vehicle and mobile home fires, the agency reported.

Here are some tips from the agency to keep safe:

  • Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer.

  • Read the labels carefully before lighting fireworks.

  • Don't allow children to ignite fireworks, and ensure adult supervision of all fireworks activities.

  • Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

  • Light only one firework at a time.

  • Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings and vehicles.

  • Never try to relight a firework.

  • Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.

  • Use caution with animals. Excitement, noise and lights can cause fear and stress.

In 2015, the sale and use of firecrackers, skyrockets, Roman candles and most other consumer types of fireworks became legal to use in Georgia.

State law allows the use of fireworks outside your home until 9 p.m. every day, with the time extended to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 and to midnight on July 4.

