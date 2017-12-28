Fire crews pull dog from burning home: 'He finally started to take some deep breaths'

Athens-Clarke firefighting and National EMS crews saved a dog pulled from a burning house Thursday morning.
"When the crews found the dog, the dog was not breathing - barely had a pulse, barely had a heart beat," said Athens-Clarke firefighter Lt. Nathan Moss. "But between the fire crews and EMS crews that were on scene, they were able to administer oxygen to the dog."
They first tried an oxygen mask made for a human but quickly switched to an oxygen mask for an animal fashioned for long snouts, Moss said.
They did not have to do any chest compressions but gently stroked the dog, Moss said.
Never miss a local story.
"They had to tend to him for several minutes before he showed any improvement," Moss said. "He finally started to take some deep breaths and eventually was able to stand. After the owner got on scene, he got a little more life to him."
Firefighter and EMS crews continued to help the dog until they felt the dog could be released to his owner, who took the dog to a veterinarian for a careful examination, Moss said.
A neighbor on scene said the dog was barking until about two minutes before firefighters arrived, Moss said.
"He knew he was in a desperate state," Moss said. "But crews quickly made forced entry into the home. They were able to find him and get him out.
"It worked out about as good as you could hope for, and up to this point, we believe that the dog is still doing OK," Moss said early Thursday evening.
Athens-Clarke Fire and Emergency Services posted about the rescue on Facebook:
"Big shout out to A shift east side fire crews and National EMS, for saving this dog from house fire this morning. Fire crews pulled his lifeless body from burning house. Fire and National EMS crews were able to bring him back. I’m proud to be a part of such a brotherhood."
Comments