Wife says husband not behaving like himself before he went missing

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 41-year-old man who went missing earlier this month.
The wife of Demetrius Bishop filed a missing person's report on Dec. 15 after she said he left their home. She said she has not seen her husband since she called law enforcement on Dec. 14 because she felt like he was not behaving like himself, a news release said.
He has not made any contact with family or co-workers since then.
Bishop is black, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on Demetrius Bishop is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623
