Photo illustration of the Big House on Vineville Avenue in Macon.
Photo illustration of the Big House on Vineville Avenue in Macon. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Photo illustration of the Big House on Vineville Avenue in Macon. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

Local

Two in Macon make contest list for best Georgia attraction. People can vote.

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

December 28, 2017 01:34 PM

Two of Macon's attractions are on a list in a contest for best Georgia attraction, and you can vote for your favorite.

The Reader's Choice contest for USA Today 10 Best includes the Big House Museum and the Ocmulgee National Monument.

"We asked a panel of Georgia travel writers and photographers to nominate their favorite attractions in the state, and now it's your turn to crown a winner," a summary of the online contest says.

The contest site's current leader board early Thursday afternoon showed the Big House Museum in the No. 2 position, with the Ocmulgee National Monument ranked No. 7.

You may vote for your favorite once daily until the contest ends at noon Jan. 15, according to the rules.

The 10 winning attractions will be posted on Jan. 19 on the contest site.



