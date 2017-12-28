Marshallville Mayor Adeline Felton died Christmas Eve and will be remembered in funeral services Friday.
Local

Funeral planned for Middle Georgia mayor who died Christmas Eve

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

December 28, 2017 06:22 AM

The community of Marshallville will gather Friday to remember Mayor Adeline Felton.

Felton died Christmas Eve at age 70.

The former educator became Marshallville's mayor after the death of Bill Massee in February of 2016.

Felton's funeral is set for Friday at noon at the St. James CME Church at 215 Railroad Street.

Edwards Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Family members have requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Mrs. Adeline Felton Missionary Scholarship Fund c/o Eugene Felton, P.O. Box 357, Marshallville, GA, 31057.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

