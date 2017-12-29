Here's what your tax money paid for in 2017 — and what it will pay for next year

Another batch of Macon-Bibb County projects paid for with special sales tax revenue was completed in 2017.
Tens of millions of dollars were spent on special purpose local option sales tax projects for various infrastructure improvements and new equipment. It was a unique year as the 2012 tax was winding down at the same time the county began to work on projects courtesy of a new SPLOST.
While the 2012 tax collections will come to an end in April, there is another $280 million that could be spent over the next decade. In 2017, the County Commission approved $35 million in bonds to kick start some of the 2018 SPLOST projects.
One of the most extensive ventures in the upcoming years will be the closure of the Walker Road landfill. There's $20 million in the 2018 SPLOST that will be spent on the landfill, which has to close because of environmental regulations.
The 40-plus year old landfill's design does not meet the standards required by the state's Environmental Protection Division, Macon-Bibb County Solid Waste Director Kevin Barkley said.
"This is such a (large) capital cost," Barkley said. "When we're working on our annual budget, this is why we proposed the SPLOST funding to close it. We’re projecting about 2022 to close the site, and there’s a lot of work we have to do to get ready for that."
The 1-percent sales tax revenue will not only help close the landfill but also go toward a new option to dispose of waste, such as a transfer station or recycling center.
There's a multitude of expenses related to the closure. One of the priciest will be paying for about 25,000 truckloads of dirt. About $2.8 million of SPLOST revenue was set aside for landfill related expenditures in 2017.
Another major undertaking will be the expansion of the Bibb County Courthouse, with $40 million of SPLOST money dedicated to the project.
The new $280 million SPLOST will divide the money among 10 areas: the courthouse addition, landfill, public safety, recreation, blight remediation, roads and bridges, storm water, cultural/public use facilities, debt retirement and economic development.
County Commissioner Al Tillman said he's been surprised by the number of people who visit Filmore Thomas Park, a 2012 SPLOST project in the Bellevue neighborhood. More upgrades to the park are coming with the new SPLOST.
Earlier this month, Tillman's fellow commissioners approved installing sidewalks near the park, which should provide a safer route for people walking along Hollingsworth Road to get to Filmore Thomas.
Another project that finally came to fruition because of the SPLOST is the improvements to Log Cabin Drive, Tillman said.
"People can see and know this SPLOST that you voted on and supported actually went toward something," he said. "It’s just like a dream that this thing happened. That’s what this SPLOST and this money has been able to do."
What did the 2012 SPLOST pay for in 2017?
So what exactly did the SPLOST revenue pay for this year? Here are some of the larger projects from 2017.
* Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center: $2.7 million went toward one of the final public facilities from the 2012 SPLOST to get started. Construction began in August on the Central City Park building that will replace the current Adams Street senior center.
* Central City Park: $3.7 million was spent on a new skate park, sidewalks, pavilions, RV spots, restrooms and more.
* Luther Williams Field: $2.5 million was used for improvements to the historic stadium that will have a summer collegiate baseball team play its inaugural season in 2018;
* An additional $2.2 million went toward the completion of the Second Street Connector bridge.
The 2017 year also saw the opening of the Jeffersonville Road fire station dedicated to former Bibb County Commissioner Lonzy Edwards, and the groundbreaking of the $2.25 million Bert Bivins public safety complex located off Napier Avenue.
There's been SPLOST money spent this year on improvements to the Macon Coliseum and City Auditorium. And a new Lizella park may be on the way after commissioners approved using $494,626 of 2012 SPLOST revenue to turn a Fulton Mill Road property into a dog park with walking trails.
There are also numerous projects coming down the pipeline in 2018. One of the first priorities, county leaders have said, will be to start construction on the long-anticipated Jeffersonville Road project.
