Heater suspected in deadly Christmas fire that killed elderly man, grandson

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

December 27, 2017 10:39 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Fire investigators are trying to pinpoint the cause of a deadly blaze that killed two members of a Georgia family on Christmas morning.

At about 5 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called to the Franklins' home in Warrenton where 78-year-old Robert Franklin and his 17-year-old grandson Bob Frails died in the blaze.

Robert's wife, Toni Franklin, and another grandson, Tyrese Franklin, 14, escaped and were taken to the Augusta burn center.

The exact cause has not been determined, but investigators "believe a space heater or kerosene heat may have started the fire," according to a Wednesday news release from the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

In 2017, 114 people died in Georgia fires.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

