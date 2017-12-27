More Videos

    Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice."

Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph
Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

Here's a list of our most-read local stories in 2017

By Jennifer Burk

jburk@macon.com

December 27, 2017 09:35 AM

Here are our most-read local stories of 2017, based on the number of page views received on macon.com.

1. 47-year-old woman charged after 15-year-old shot in head

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Elisabeth Faye Cannon after a 15-year-old was shot in the head on Jan. 16 and was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in critical condition.

    Elisabeth Cannon, 47, said a trio of rock-throwing teens had been terrorizing her and her husband for a week at their house on Bloomfield Drive. On Monday, Cannon says she feared for her life before firing shots at the teens, wounding one of them in the head.

Elisabeth Cannon, 47, said a trio of rock-throwing teens had been terrorizing her and her husband for a week at their house on Bloomfield Drive. On Monday, Cannon says she feared for her life before firing shots at the teens, wounding one of them in the head.

2. Man charged with murder in long-baffling Tara Grinstead disappearance

The GBI announced on Feb. 23 the arrest of Ryan Duke, who faces murder charges in the disappearance of Ocilla teacher Tara Grinstead, who was last seen Oct. 22, 2005.

    Ryan Duke, the accused killer of Tara Grinstead, arrives at the Irwin County Courthouse on Feb. 23, 2017. The GBI announced his arrest in an earlier news conference.

Ryan Duke, the accused killer of Tara Grinstead, arrives at the Irwin County Courthouse on Feb. 23, 2017. The GBI announced his arrest in an earlier news conference.

3. Prison guard who had a baby with an inmate pleads guilty to violating her oath

Deenesha Lemandy Carter, a former Central State Prison corrections officer, pleaded guilty June 19 to violating her oath by having sex with an inmate serving a life sentence for murder.

    Former Central State Prison guard Deenesha Lemandy Carter, 23, pleaded guilty Monday, June 19, 2017, to violating her oath by having sex with an inmate, Walter Lee Harris, who is serving a life sentence for murder.

Former Central State Prison guard Deenesha Lemandy Carter, 23, pleaded guilty Monday, June 19, 2017, to violating her oath by having sex with an inmate, Walter Lee Harris, who is serving a life sentence for murder.

4. Brawl breaks out at Macon church

Chairs toppled, punches were thrown and people were screaming inside Macon’s Greater Bellevue Baptist Church when a fight broke out there May 1. The congregation was set to vote on whether it would keep its pastor, the Rev. David Stephens.

5. Tara Grinstead was killed during a burglary at her home, warrants say

Ryan Duke is suspected of killing Tara Grinstead at her Ocilla home during a burglary, according to details revealed at Duke’s first appearance hearing Feb. 23.

    Ryan Alexander Duke said little in court Feb. 23, 2017, as he heard charges against him in the death of Tara Grinstead in October of 2005.

Ryan Alexander Duke said little in court Feb. 23, 2017, as he heard charges against him in the death of Tara Grinstead in October of 2005.

    Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church in Warner Robins, Ga., combined forces with help from other churches of varying denominations to help those in need on Christmas Day with a meal and gifts.

