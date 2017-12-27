Here's a list of our most-read local stories in 2017

More Videos 0:57 For teachers with 'spark,' look close to home Pause 1:14 Churches join to help people in need on Christmas 1:04 Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas 2:01 Prison guard who had baby with inmate pleads guilty to violating oath 0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court 3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph