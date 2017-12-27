Here's a list of our most-read local stories in 2017

Here are our most-read local stories of 2017, based on the number of page views received on macon.com.
1. 47-year-old woman charged after 15-year-old shot in head
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Elisabeth Faye Cannon after a 15-year-old was shot in the head on Jan. 16 and was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in critical condition.
Never miss a local story.
2. Man charged with murder in long-baffling Tara Grinstead disappearance
The GBI announced on Feb. 23 the arrest of Ryan Duke, who faces murder charges in the disappearance of Ocilla teacher Tara Grinstead, who was last seen Oct. 22, 2005.
3. Prison guard who had a baby with an inmate pleads guilty to violating her oath
Deenesha Lemandy Carter, a former Central State Prison corrections officer, pleaded guilty June 19 to violating her oath by having sex with an inmate serving a life sentence for murder.
4. Brawl breaks out at Macon church
Chairs toppled, punches were thrown and people were screaming inside Macon’s Greater Bellevue Baptist Church when a fight broke out there May 1. The congregation was set to vote on whether it would keep its pastor, the Rev. David Stephens.
5. Tara Grinstead was killed during a burglary at her home, warrants say
Ryan Duke is suspected of killing Tara Grinstead at her Ocilla home during a burglary, according to details revealed at Duke’s first appearance hearing Feb. 23.
Comments