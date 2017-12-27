Macon-Bibb retirees on track for cost of living increase in 2018

Macon-Bibb County retirees are expected to receive another cost-of-living-adjustment in 2018.
The 1.5 percent bump would be for retirees covered under three pension plans: the former city of Macon, fire and police, and the main Macon-Bibb plan.
The increase will go into effect Jan. 1 for former employees who have pensions through the former city of Maon and fire and police plans.
Those under the main Macon-Bibb plan will see the adjustment in their Jan. 25 checks, Human Resources Director Ben Hubbard said earlier this month.
"So barring (a) vote by commissioners stopping that, we’re in the process of making that happen Jan. 1 and Jan. 25.," he said at the Dec. 19 commission meeting.
Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623
