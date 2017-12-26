Sexual harassment: What should employers do?

More Videos 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know Pause 1:14 Churches join to help people in need on Christmas 1:04 Women hand out stuffed purses on Christmas 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 1:20 Santa in the Park 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:22 President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Movement can be credited for building a legal foundation that feminist legal theorists expanded upon to fight sexual harassment. Many of the first lawsuits were brought by African American women like Mechelle Vinson, whose case led to the Supreme Court's landmark 1986 ruling that employers could be liable for the sexual harassers who preyed on women at their workplace.

