Bowden Golf Course may have new look in 2018

Bowden Golf Course is closer to undergoing some major upgrades in an effort to attract more players to the east Bibb County course.
Among the improvements golfers could see over the next year are new greens, improved bunkers and a repaired irrigation system. The projected cost for improvements that may start this winter is $343,000, according to a plan approved by the Macon-Bibb County Commission last week.
Earlier this year, commissioners approved using up to $340,000 of 2017 special sales tax bond proceeds to cover improvements to Bowden.
The most extensive changes would involve putting in new putting surfaces and grass around the course.
The estimated cost to plant Bermuda grass and make some other grassing upgrades is $274,000. The Bermuda grass will help create a "smooth playing surface" at Bowden, according to the five-year plan put together by Mike Young Designs Golf, also known as MYDGolf.
"The development of fine quality turf is a strict discipline," golf architect Mike Young wrote in the report. "The initial establishment of turf on new golf courses is most critical to the realization of early success for the owner. The expediency of turf establishment cannot be over-emphasized."
There could also be another $12,000 spent on bunkers. Other proposed changes would be made on the irrigation system, constructing a new cart path and other landscaping improvements.
"I am assuming there will be some bunker placement, adjustment and relocation due to safety issues, new green locations etc.," the report said.
The new master plan comes as county officials look at ways to make the golf course more financially sustainable and able to better compete with other Middle Georgia courses.
Bowden's future has been discussed by commissioners and the mayor over the last year, including the idea of either selling the golf course or having an outside entity manage it for the county.
In March, commissioners voted to accept proposals from companies interested in managing and/or leasing the county’s lone public golf course.
Since then, Macon-Bibb officials have turned their attention on ways to upgrade the course. Opened in 1940, the Millerfield Road golf course is significant in Macon’s history, as in 1961 it became the first public facility to be integrated.
In 2015, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“As a municipal golf course, Bowden has a lot of potential,” Young said to the County Commission earlier this year. “It’s going to take a commitment.”
