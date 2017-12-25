James Robert Pritchett
Teen wanted for murder in Tifton

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

December 25, 2017 11:19 AM

A 17-year-old is being sought for murder in connection with the death of another teen in Tifton on Saturday.

A Tifton Police Department Facebook post states that James Robert Pritchett is wanted for murder.

A story by the Tifton Gazette states that Pritchett is wanted in the death of a 15-year-old at an apartment complext. Pritchett is believed to be on the run with his girlfriend, Naryah Redding, the story said, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Pritchett is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds.

The Tifton Police Department's wanted poster on Facebook had been shared over 4,000 times as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132 or 911.

