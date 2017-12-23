Local

Man found in his home Saturday, probably died in October, coroner said

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

A 74-year-old man was found dead inside his home after law enforcement forced their way into the house off Houston Avenue in Macon.

Kenneth Poss lived at 1234 Sylvian Drive, said Coronor Leon Jones.

"He's probably been dead since Oct. 10," Jones said. No foul play is expected.

There have been several welfare checks for the man beginning with a call to the sheriff's office from a woman at the post office, "but this time, they went in the house." he said.

If anyone knows any of Poss' relatives, contact Jones at 256-6716 or Lonnie Miley 256-6714.

Writer Linda S. Morris, 744-4223, @MidGaBiz

