Some who visit with Santa have grey hair, four legs. Some cry

More Videos 1:41 "Resilient" family, mother receive minivan for holiday season Pause 4:24 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman punched for talking too much 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 0:54 'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 4:47 Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins 2:04 Attorney hopes Jerry Jerome Anderson's sentence is reduced even further Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Santa listens to wishes from all ages A steady stream of adults, children and pets came to see Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Bass Pro Shops in Macon. A steady stream of adults, children and pets came to see Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Bass Pro Shops in Macon. Linda S. Morris The Telegraph

A steady stream of adults, children and pets came to see Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Bass Pro Shops in Macon. Linda S. Morris The Telegraph