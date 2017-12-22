A half-billion dollars is up for grabs in lottery jackpots this weekend

There have been a lot of lottery losers over the past three months, which makes for major jackpots just in time for Christmas.
No one has matched all numbers since October for Mega Millions or Powerball, according to the Georgia Lottery Corp.
Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be $247 million dollars after rolling over 19 times, and Saturday's Powerball should be worth about $300 million, since it has rolled over 16 times.
A winning $2 Mega Millions ticket could be cashed in for the cash option of $155 million, or one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual graduated payments.
Powerball, which also costs $2 per ticket, also offers two payment options: $191 million in cash or the $300 million paid out over 30 payments.
Even if you don't win the Mega Millions jackpot Friday at 11 p.m., you have another chance with Powerball at 11 p.m. Saturday.
Proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball benefit education in Georgia. Since its beginning, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has generated more than $19 billion for education programs.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines
