Local

Macon-Bibb settles two injury lawsuits

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

December 20, 2017 10:37 AM

Macon-Bibb County settled two lawsuits this week.

The County Commission voted Tuesday to pay a total of $53,250 for two injury claims.

The settlements include $30,000 to Charlotte Maurizi for a Dec. 30, 2014, slip and fall at the Bibb County Courthouse, the resolution said.

There is also $23,250 that will be paid to April Johnson-Whigham for an injury that occurred Feb. 5, 2014.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The resolutions approved Tuesday said the county admits no liability in both claims.

Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas competition lights up quiet street

    A friendly neighbor competition has created quite a spectacle on Horseshoe Drive in Warner Robins, where two men who live across from each other go all out on Christmas lights.

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street
'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper
Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum 0:54

Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum

View More Video