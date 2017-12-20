Macon-Bibb settles two injury lawsuits

Macon-Bibb County settled two lawsuits this week.
The County Commission voted Tuesday to pay a total of $53,250 for two injury claims.
The settlements include $30,000 to Charlotte Maurizi for a Dec. 30, 2014, slip and fall at the Bibb County Courthouse, the resolution said.
There is also $23,250 that will be paid to April Johnson-Whigham for an injury that occurred Feb. 5, 2014.
The resolutions approved Tuesday said the county admits no liability in both claims.
