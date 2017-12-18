Eric Lawson
Mentally handicapped man is missing from south Bibb, authorities say

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

December 18, 2017 10:47 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Update: Lawson was found late Monday night.

Late Monday night, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent out a request for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Eric Lawson was last seen before 1 p.m. Monday at his home at 2578 Allan Way in Macon, according to a news release. He is described as a white male, 32 years old, clean shaven with possibly some stubble and short dark hair. He is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a fluorescent green shirt with Bibb printed on the front and the number 99 on the back. He has family in the Macon area. Lawson is mentally handicapped and has the mind of a young child according to family, the release said.

If approached he may appear to be frightened and run. He does take medication.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

