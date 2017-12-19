Macon-Bibb asks for legislators help with introducing new sales tax bill

Macon-Bibb County could begin working with local state legislators on a new sales tax measure that could go on the ballot in 2018.
The County Commission approved a resolution asking the local state legislative delegation with help on introducing measures related to the other local option sales tax, or OLOST. Details surrounding the penny-on-the-dollar sales tax would still need to be OK's by commissioners before legislation is introduced in the state assembly.
Implementing the OLOST would result in a millage rate rollback and an annual cap on residential property value increases.
The resolution was approved with a 6-3 vote Tuesday. Commissioners Bert Bivins, Joe Allen and Elaine Lucas voted against it.
Bivins said he will "oppose this until I can see that funds coming into this community are going to be distributed on an equitable manner, especially when it comes to seniors and poor."
If OLOST measures are approved by local and state officials, Macon-Bibb voters would have the final say at the ballot box in 2018.
Recoup fees
Macon-Bibb County could recoup money from telecommunications companies after audits are performed.
The County Commission approved two resolutions Tuesday allowing the Georgia Municipal Association to review right of way payments with telecommunications companies, and to determine if Cox Communications is fully compliant with its franchise fee agreements.
The right of way review covers any fees paid for fiber optic, cable or telecommunications lines as well as unpermitted lines, the resolution said.
One area that will be of interest deals with fiber that transmits broadband data, said Ryan Fender with Georgia Municipal Association Cable and Telecommunications Management Services.
"This is what we’re we're concerned about, especially in a unified government like Macon-Bibb County," Fender told commissioners at a recent committee meeting. "State law says the fiber companies are not supposed to pay counties for fiber, but you get the best of both worlds. They are supposed to be paying you."
Prior to consolidation in 2014, only the city of Macon collected telecommunication franchise fees.
"Doing the audit we'll be able to make sure we’re collecting appropriately and have everything in place," Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore said prior to Tuesday's meeting.
