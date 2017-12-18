Macon-Bibb crews collect remaining homeless campsites after Monday deadline arrives

More Videos 2:50 Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County Pause 1:14 One family's eye-popping Christmas lights near Macon 1:18 'It's not just a call,' Peach coach says of ref's title-game ruling 1:43 A sheriff's deputy shot a dog. Then his owner cut off the head 2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:11 Macon-Bibb crews remove homeless encampments from Central City 4:46 Cop Shop Podcast: Uber driver punched; man smashes door with hoe 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:33 'It can be that way again' 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Macon-Bibb crews remove homeless encampments from Central City Parks and Beautification Director Sam Kitchens describes how his crew is picking up the belongings of homeless people who have been camped out at Central City Park. Mayor Robert Reichert mandated the homeless move out of the park on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Parks and Beautification Director Sam Kitchens describes how his crew is picking up the belongings of homeless people who have been camped out at Central City Park. Mayor Robert Reichert mandated the homeless move out of the park on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Beau Cabell and Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph

Parks and Beautification Director Sam Kitchens describes how his crew is picking up the belongings of homeless people who have been camped out at Central City Park. Mayor Robert Reichert mandated the homeless move out of the park on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Beau Cabell and Stanley Dunlap The Telegraph