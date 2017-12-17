Pedestrian killed in Monroe County accident

A man walking down a highway in Monroe County on Saturday died after being struck by a car.
Coroner Joey Proctor identified the victim as Jeffery Land, 35.
Sheriff's Sgt. Lawson Bittick said Land is believed to be homeless and was living in the area of the accident. He said Land was walking south on the road when he crossed into the northbound lane and was struck. The accident happened at about 6 p.m. and Land was wearing dark clothing, Bittick said. He said there is a curve and a hill in the area that impact visibility, and there have been no charges against the driver.
The accident happened just south of Forsyth near Murray Road. Proctor said Land was pronounced dead at Monroe County Hospital shortly after the accident.
