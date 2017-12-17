Local

Shot fired in robbery of Family Dollar

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

December 17, 2017 02:01 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 09:09 AM

The Family Dollar store on Emery Highway in Macon was robbed Saturday by a man wielding a shotgun who fired a shot into the ceiling.

The robbery happened at about 9:44 p.m. at the store at 160 Emery Highway, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.

The gunman, who was wearing a mask, fired a shot into the ceiling and then demanded money from the cashier. He received an undisclosed amount and then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County

    Monroe Sheriff's deputy makes stop for lane violation and instead of a ticket, gives driver who lost her job earlier in the day a $100 bill.

Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County

Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County 2:50

Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County
Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum 0:54

Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum
Macon-Bibb crews remove homeless encampments from Central City 2:11

Macon-Bibb crews remove homeless encampments from Central City

View More Video