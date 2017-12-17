Shot fired in robbery of Family Dollar

The Family Dollar store on Emery Highway in Macon was robbed Saturday by a man wielding a shotgun who fired a shot into the ceiling.
The robbery happened at about 9:44 p.m. at the store at 160 Emery Highway, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release.
The gunman, who was wearing a mask, fired a shot into the ceiling and then demanded money from the cashier. He received an undisclosed amount and then fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
