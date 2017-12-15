Macon church leaders want to turn blight into new park

Some empty, dilapidated houses near Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church have become a haven for prostitution, drug use and squatters.
But church officials have a plan to work with the Macon-Bibb County Commission to remedy a problem that's become a safety hazard — and concern — for church members. Ebenezer's leaders are pushing to tear down seven blighted structures, clear the overgrown lots and turn the area into urban green space along Telfair and Elm streets.
Ebenezer men's ministry leader Ronald J. Taylor remembers when the houses were occupied and well kept. Part of the properties' downfall has been the continual break-ins, he said, which has kept people from living there.
Never miss a local story.
The Rev. Henry Kennedy came to Ebenezer about nine months ago and says his role is making sure the plans that began before his arrival are finished.
The new park would be a place where people of all ages can socialize and play games such as chess or checkers. But more importantly is what the green space would mean to the neighborhood, Kennedy said.
"My main objective is to uplift the community," he said. "God has given us a vision, and I’m believing the community will buy into our vision" of moving forward.
He added, "I believe the only way to do that is to rally the community to work together so they can see change."
County Commission Larry Schlesinger, who represents the district where Ebenezer is located, says the church sits along a street that's a gateway into downtown. He and Mayor Robert Reichert, blight consultant Cass Hatcher and others have worked with church leaders on implementing a plan that would probably use some of the blight bond funds.
"The properties are in the condition where they really need to go," Schlesinger said. "We can’t just tear down the house and leave empty lots behind. We’re kind of replacing a problem with another problem.
"The fact we can take down these structures, create a green space. which is the vision of the church itself, and have them basically be a caretaking partner with us is attractive," he said.
Alison Souther Goldey, executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Land Bank Authority, said the process is underway for the authority to acquire the properties.
Community redevelopment
Within the next year, plans are for a new sanctuary to be built at Ebenezer, which moved to its current location at 777 Elm St. in 1919.
The church has undergone major renovations over the years, including in 1955, when the old wooden church was replaced by the current brick structure.
In 1999, a new fellowship hall was built.
"From my perspective, it makes no sense to build a new sanctuary and have a brand-new church sitting in a community that looks rundown," Kennedy said.
The new park and sanctuary would be among other recent redevelopment projects in the neighborhood.
Across the street from Ebenezer, a new house for people with developmental disabilities is being built by River Edge Behavioral Health Center.
Ebenezer is also located near the Second Street Connector project that extends from Mercer University Drive/Little Richard Penniman Boulevard into downtown.
And about a quarter-mile away, the former Tindall Heights housing development has been torn down to make way for new senior and multifamily housing.
But as soon as you come down the hill onto Telfair Street, your eyes catch several of the blighted homes that will be torn down for the new park.
"Mercer University is beautifying the community, but when you get here at the corner of Telfair, the whole scenery changes," Kennedy said. "It becomes discouraging and depressing, so I wanted to restore hope back into the people within the community.
"This had already been in progress. I was just the individual who grabbed the baton and is taking it to the goal line. "
Stanley Dunlap, 478-744-4623
Comments